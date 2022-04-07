Alpana Wegner Sells 5,811 Shares of Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Stock

Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) CFO Alpana Wegner sold 5,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $73,276.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Alpana Wegner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Benefitfocus alerts:

On Friday, April 1st, Alpana Wegner sold 2,375 shares of Benefitfocus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $29,616.25.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Alpana Wegner sold 28 shares of Benefitfocus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $305.20.

NASDAQ BNFT opened at $12.32 on Thursday. Benefitfocus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $15.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.78.

Benefitfocus ( NASDAQ:BNFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $75.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Benefitfocus, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Benefitfocus during the third quarter worth about $1,001,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Benefitfocus by 173.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,267 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Benefitfocus during the third quarter worth about $147,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Benefitfocus by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 29,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Benefitfocus during the third quarter worth about $138,000. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Benefitfocus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Benefitfocus from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Benefitfocus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.