Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $143.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

NYSE AMR opened at $119.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.68. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $139.36.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The energy company reported $13.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.44 by $2.01. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 101.79%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.00) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post 69.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Jason E. Whitehead sold 16,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $2,030,009.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David J. Stetson sold 35,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.16, for a total value of $4,247,219.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,895 shares of company stock valued at $13,392,415. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,497 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $103,755,000 after acquiring an additional 304,641 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 929,089 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,721,000 after buying an additional 500,898 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 9.1% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 897,017 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,662,000 after purchasing an additional 75,082 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. raised its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 427,175 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,079,000 after purchasing an additional 198,975 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 38.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 338,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,854,000 after purchasing an additional 94,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

