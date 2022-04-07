Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Receives $82.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.25.

ALTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Altair Engineering from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

In other news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $115,609.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Charles Brown sold 2,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $148,335.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,176 shares of company stock worth $693,839 over the last three months. 25.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Altair Engineering by 9.3% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 119,227 shares of the software’s stock worth $8,220,000 after buying an additional 10,126 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Altair Engineering by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325,859 shares of the software’s stock worth $160,345,000 after purchasing an additional 25,980 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Altair Engineering by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 167,424 shares of the software’s stock worth $11,543,000 after purchasing an additional 58,048 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Altair Engineering by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 327,529 shares of the software’s stock worth $22,580,000 after purchasing an additional 67,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp raised its position in Altair Engineering by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 101,177 shares of the software’s stock worth $6,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTR traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.00. 1,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,822. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.85. Altair Engineering has a fifty-two week low of $56.71 and a fifty-two week high of $82.96.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $140.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altair Engineering will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Altair Engineering (Get Rating)

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and Internet of Things platform and analytics tools, as well as support and the complementary software products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.