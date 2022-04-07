AltC Acquisition (NYSE:ALCC) Stock Price Down 0.1%

AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.75 and last traded at $9.75. 30,348 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 101,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.80.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AltC Acquisition by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 134,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Kepos Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of AltC Acquisition by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 156,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of AltC Acquisition by 249.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,401,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AltC Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

