Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 25,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 18.7% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $53.83 on Thursday. Altria Group has a 52-week low of $42.53 and a 52-week high of $53.96. The stock has a market cap of $97.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.47, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.48.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.09. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Altria Group will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 270.68%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

