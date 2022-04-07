Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amerant Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. It operates through its subsidiaries, Amerant Bank, N.A., Amerant Investments, Inc. and Amerant Trust, N.A. The Company provides deposit, credit and wealth management services to individuals and businesses primarily in the U.S., as well as select international clients. Amerant Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation, is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMTB. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.29.

Shares of AMTB opened at $29.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.45 and a 200-day moving average of $30.89. Amerant Bancorp has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $36.72. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.13. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 8.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amerant Bancorp will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 13,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $462,438.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director M. Gustavo Marturet sold 2,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $68,603.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,175 shares of company stock valued at $1,224,598 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMTB. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 669.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 21,753 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Institutional investors own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile, personal, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

