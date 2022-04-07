America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “America First Tax Exempt Investors, L.P. is a consistently performing fund with a portfolio of federally tax-exempt mortgage revenue bonds; interest on these bonds is excludable from gross income for federal tax purposes. As a result, most of the income earned by the Partnership is exempt from federal income taxes. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of America First Multifamily Investors in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on America First Multifamily Investors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on America First Multifamily Investors in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, America First Multifamily Investors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

Shares of ATAX traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,311. America First Multifamily Investors has a 1-year low of $16.71 and a 1-year high of $21.33. The stock has a market cap of $389.93 million, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.27. The company has a current ratio of 19.18, a quick ratio of 19.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. America First Multifamily Investors had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 55.63%. The business had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that America First Multifamily Investors will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 35.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 514,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 134,076 shares in the last quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $422,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in America First Multifamily Investors by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 135,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 55,165 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 145,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 52,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through five segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments, and Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts.

