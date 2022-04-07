American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,298 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAL. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in American Airlines Group by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in American Airlines Group by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,720 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in American Airlines Group by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

AAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.23.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $17.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.59. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $26.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.27.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 billion. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up 134.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.86) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

