American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Barclays

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Barclays from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 13.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AAL. Susquehanna decreased their price target on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.23.

NASDAQ AAL opened at $17.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.77 and its 200-day moving average is $18.27. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $26.04.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.86) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,720 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. 56.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

