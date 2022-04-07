American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AIG. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in American International Group by 23.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,123,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,543,000 after acquiring an additional 400,850 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in American International Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 73,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,407,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $461,489,000 after buying an additional 75,812 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 52,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,985,000 after buying an additional 9,192 shares during the period. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,965,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

AIG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.11.

Shares of American International Group stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.07. 57,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,249,115. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.54 and a fifty-two week high of $64.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.44.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.51 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 6.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.83%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

