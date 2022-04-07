American Manganese (CVE:AMY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.74

American Manganese Inc. (CVE:AMY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.74 and traded as low as C$0.70. American Manganese shares last traded at C$0.72, with a volume of 79,034 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$173.48 million and a P/E ratio of -9.23.

Get American Manganese alerts:

About American Manganese (CVE:AMY)

American Manganese Inc, a metals company, focuses on developing and commercializing a hydrometallurgical process for recycling lithium-ion batteries. The process provides the extraction of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum. The company is also engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of interests in mineral resource projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Manganese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Manganese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.