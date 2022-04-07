American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for American Public Education’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. American Public Education posted earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Public Education will report full-year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.31. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.77. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for American Public Education.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $154.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.10 million. American Public Education had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 4.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APEI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of American Public Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Public Education by 113.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 7,286 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in American Public Education by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 27,021 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in American Public Education by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 111,250.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APEI traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.87. 2,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. American Public Education has a 1 year low of $16.97 and a 1 year high of $35.92. The company has a market capitalization of $412.47 million, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.63.

American Public Education Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 130 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

