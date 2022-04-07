American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Shares Down 4.5%

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.26 and last traded at $4.26. Approximately 10,538 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,400,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.46.

AMWL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of American Well from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Well from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on American Well from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American Well in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.03.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.10.

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.10. American Well had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 69.80%. The company had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Well Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 136,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total value of $515,023.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 7,643 shares of American Well stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $30,113.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,449 shares of company stock worth $849,803 in the last 90 days. 14.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new position in American Well in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Well in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in American Well in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Well in the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Well during the third quarter worth about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

About American Well (NYSE:AMWL)

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offers urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; musculoskeletal care.

