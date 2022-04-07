American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Director Acquires $49,888.20 in Stock

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) Director David A. Rodriguez bought 1,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,888.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

AMWD stock opened at $47.56 on Thursday. American Woodmark Co. has a 1 year low of $44.01 and a 1 year high of $105.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.26.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $459.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.59 million. American Woodmark had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a positive return on equity of 7.22%. American Woodmark’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Woodmark Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMWD. Loop Capital lowered American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on American Woodmark from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered American Woodmark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Woodmark in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Woodmark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in American Woodmark by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 306,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,051,000 after acquiring an additional 140,495 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in American Woodmark by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 5,291 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in American Woodmark in the 3rd quarter valued at $718,000. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its holdings in American Woodmark by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 64,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after acquiring an additional 5,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in American Woodmark by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. The company also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

