Amigo (LON:AMGO) Shares Down 8.2%

Amigo Holdings PLC (LON:AMGO – Get Rating) fell 8.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.50 ($0.06). 1,312,280 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 10,042,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.90 ($0.06).
The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 7.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £22.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 427.88, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20.
Amigo Company Profile (LON:AMGO)
