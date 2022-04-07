Amigo (LON:AMGO) Shares Down 8.2%

Amigo Holdings PLC (LON:AMGO – Get Rating) fell 8.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.50 ($0.06). 1,312,280 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 10,042,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.90 ($0.06).

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 7.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £22.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 427.88, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Amigo Company Profile (LON:AMGO)

Amigo Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides guarantor loans to individuals in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It also engages in trading business. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Bournemouth, the United Kingdom.

