AmonD 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $7,030.00 (AMON)

AmonD (AMON) traded down 11.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. AmonD has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and $7,030.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AmonD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, AmonD has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00046705 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,223.25 or 0.07390433 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000146 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,666.34 or 1.00120500 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00051331 BTC.

AmonD Profile

AmonD’s genesis date was August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 837,430,514 coins. The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc . AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

Buying and Selling AmonD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmonD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AmonD using one of the exchanges listed above.

