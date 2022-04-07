Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Shares Up 2.7%

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) shot up 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.96 and last traded at $38.90. 846 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 491,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.89.

Several brokerages have commented on AMPH. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMPH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 14.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CFO William J. Peters sold 31,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $776,287.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rong Zhou sold 20,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $530,734.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,104 shares of company stock worth $2,823,666 over the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMPH. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 74.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 970,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,450,000 after purchasing an additional 415,515 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 196.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 527,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,290,000 after purchasing an additional 349,875 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 97.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 555,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,762,000 after purchasing an additional 274,476 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,868,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,973,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

