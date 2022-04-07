Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Acquired by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,676 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $16,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of APH. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 5,807.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,958,474 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $216,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908,392 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth about $123,354,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,221,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $309,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,429 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,250,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $677,417,000 after purchasing an additional 911,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,124,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,180,771,000 after purchasing an additional 662,233 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on APH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Cowen downgraded Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.78.

Shares of APH traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.00. The company had a trading volume of 34,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,853,947. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $64.13 and a 1 year high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 31.50%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

