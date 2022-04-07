Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Purchased by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,620 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Hambro & Partners increased its holdings in Amphenol by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 717,864 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $62,771,000 after acquiring an additional 74,460 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,467 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 80,318 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,025,000 after acquiring an additional 7,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Cowen downgraded shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.78.

Shares of APH stock opened at $73.06 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.93. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $64.13 and a 52 week high of $88.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $43.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.50%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

