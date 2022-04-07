Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) Stock Position Trimmed by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its position in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.18% of Amplify Online Retail ETF worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 35,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 68,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBUY opened at $64.77 on Thursday. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $130.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.97.

