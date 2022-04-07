Amryt Pharma (LON:AMYT) Stock Price Down 11.7%

Amryt Pharma plc (LON:AMYT – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 11.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 143 ($1.88) and last traded at GBX 143 ($1.88). Approximately 90,726 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 469,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 162 ($2.12).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 143 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 154.08. The firm has a market cap of £457.11 million and a P/E ratio of -4.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05.

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

