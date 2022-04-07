Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Shares Down 7.3%

Shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) traded down 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.66 and last traded at $4.70. 116,539 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 4,142,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.07.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Amyris in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.17.

Get Amyris alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.21. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Amyris ( NASDAQ:AMRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $64.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.63 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amyris, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Amyris by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 6,353 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Amyris by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 104,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Amyris by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 478,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,834,000 after purchasing an additional 70,223 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Amyris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Amyris in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,027,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

Amyris Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.