Analysts Anticipate Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Will Post Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) to report $1.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.19. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor reported earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 53.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $4.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $4.63. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $4.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $193.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 60.82% and a return on equity of 15.15%. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

NASDAQ AOSL traded down $2.22 on Friday, hitting $47.02. The stock had a trading volume of 11,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,760. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $23.66 and a 52-week high of $69.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.90 and a 200-day moving average of $46.78.

In related news, Director Michael J. Salameh sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total transaction of $664,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Wenjun Li sold 5,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total transaction of $282,978.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,174 shares of company stock worth $4,394,841 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1,254.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,204 shares during the last quarter. 60.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

