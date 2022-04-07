Analysts Anticipate BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $64.12 Million

Equities analysts predict that BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) will report $64.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for BRC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $65.72 million and the lowest is $62.30 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BRC will report full year sales of $316.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $314.90 million to $317.94 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $440.30 million, with estimates ranging from $429.90 million to $454.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BRC.

Get BRC alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of BRC in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BRC in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of BRC in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on BRC in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.80.

NYSE:BRCC traded up $1.55 on Friday, reaching $28.19. 3,944,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,409,999. BRC has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $29.45.

BRC Company Profile (Get Rating)

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BRC (BRCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BRC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.