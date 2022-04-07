Analysts Anticipate CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Equities analysts expect CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for CONMED’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the highest is $0.65. CONMED reported earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CONMED will report full-year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.73. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $4.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CONMED.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CONMED in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of CNMD stock traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $147.93. The company had a trading volume of 241,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.34. CONMED has a fifty-two week low of $117.62 and a fifty-two week high of $159.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.53.

About CONMED (Get Rating)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

