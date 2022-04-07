Analysts Anticipate Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.00 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) will report sales of $2.00 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Constellium’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.04 billion and the lowest is $1.96 billion. Constellium reported sales of $1.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellium will report full year sales of $7.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.64 billion to $8.37 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $7.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.88 billion to $8.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Constellium.

Get Constellium alerts:

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). Constellium had a return on equity of 115.38% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CSTM shares. Benchmark upped their target price on Constellium from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Constellium from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Constellium in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellium has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Constellium in the 4th quarter worth about $28,001,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellium by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,354,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,358,000 after purchasing an additional 238,294 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Constellium by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 418,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after purchasing an additional 37,538 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Constellium by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Constellium during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,178,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSTM opened at $17.25 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.12 and its 200-day moving average is $18.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 2.02. Constellium has a one year low of $14.35 and a one year high of $21.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Constellium Company Profile (Get Rating)

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Constellium (CSTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.