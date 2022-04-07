Analysts Anticipate CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $120.97 Million

Equities analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBFGet Rating) will announce $120.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $119.00 million to $123.50 million. CVB Financial posted sales of $117.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full year sales of $503.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $498.00 million to $506.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $554.97 million, with estimates ranging from $547.90 million to $567.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CVB Financial.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBFGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. CVB Financial had a net margin of 45.41% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $114.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. CVB Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVBF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVB Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, CAO Francene Lapoint sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $116,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in CVB Financial by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in CVB Financial by 171.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in CVB Financial by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 272,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,616,000 after purchasing an additional 40,685 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in CVB Financial by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 43,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 6,516 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in CVB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

CVBF traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $22.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,012,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,048. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.76. CVB Financial has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $24.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 45.86%.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

