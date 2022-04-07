Analysts Anticipate M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.22 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.22 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for M.D.C.’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.24 billion and the lowest is $1.18 billion. M.D.C. reported sales of $1.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that M.D.C. will report full-year sales of $6.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.16 billion to $6.19 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $7.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.81 billion to $7.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for M.D.C..

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share.

MDC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on M.D.C. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on M.D.C. from $66.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,042,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in M.D.C. by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,145,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $678,104,000 after purchasing an additional 348,421 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in M.D.C. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in M.D.C. by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 211,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,785,000 after purchasing an additional 22,937 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MDC opened at $35.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.42. M.D.C. has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $63.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 7.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

