Analysts Anticipate Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) to Announce $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) to post $0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Tivity Health reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full-year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tivity Health.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $126.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.57 million. Tivity Health had a return on equity of 99.51% and a net margin of 21.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tivity Health in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tivity Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research lowered Tivity Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Tivity Health by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Tivity Health by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 428,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,876,000 after buying an additional 169,383 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Tivity Health by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 73,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 40,877 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Tivity Health by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Tivity Health by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TVTY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,766,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,791. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.19. Tivity Health has a twelve month low of $21.25 and a twelve month high of $32.89.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products and solutions in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

