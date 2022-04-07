Analysts Expect American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) to Post $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.40. American Homes 4 Rent posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.59. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow American Homes 4 Rent.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $338.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.26 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 2.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.50 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.69.

Shares of NYSE AMH traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,998,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,614,126. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.60, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.61. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $33.97 and a 12-month high of $44.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is presently 180.00%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $32,397.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMH. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,487,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,024,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,487 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter worth about $701,205,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,706,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $466,906,000 after purchasing an additional 843,422 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,256,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,556,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,926,000 after purchasing an additional 33,981 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

