Analysts Expect Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $628.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) to announce sales of $628.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ares Management’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $635.80 million and the lowest is $622.10 million. Ares Management posted sales of $411.25 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Management will report full year sales of $2.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $3.08 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ares Management.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 9.71%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share.

ARES has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 46,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total value of $3,635,361.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ares Capital Management Ii Llc bought 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 373,857 shares of company stock worth $29,778,717. 49.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 310.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 44.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARES stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.05. The company had a trading volume of 34,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,455. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Ares Management has a 52 week low of $50.46 and a 52 week high of $90.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.03. The stock has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.09%.

About Ares Management (Get Rating)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ares Management (ARES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.