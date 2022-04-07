Analysts Expect BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) to Post -$0.52 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Rating) will report ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BioVie’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.71) and the highest is ($0.33). The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioVie will report full-year earnings of ($2.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.08) to ($1.22). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($1.76). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BioVie.

Get BioVie alerts:

BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.19.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BIVI shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on BioVie from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of BioVie in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BioVie by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in BioVie in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in BioVie in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BioVie in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioVie by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 9,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BioVie stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.82. 6,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,896. BioVie has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $23.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.55 and its 200 day moving average is $4.94. The company has a quick ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

About BioVie (Get Rating)

BioVie, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which discovers, develops and commercializes drug therapies for liver disease. It focuses on BIV201, which treats ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis. The company was founded on April 10, 2013 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioVie (BIVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.