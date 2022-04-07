Analysts Expect First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.30 Million

Equities analysts predict that First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) will announce sales of $28.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $28.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $28.00 million. First Business Financial Services posted sales of $28.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full-year sales of $117.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $116.00 million to $118.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $129.25 million, with estimates ranging from $128.00 million to $130.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Business Financial Services.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 28.81%. The company had revenue of $28.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.67 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FBIZ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on First Business Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Business Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Shares of FBIZ stock opened at $32.27 on Thursday. First Business Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $23.75 and a fifty-two week high of $34.22. The stock has a market cap of $271.91 million, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBIZ. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Business Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $3,525,000. Fourthstone LLC increased its position in First Business Financial Services by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 187,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 37,410 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in First Business Financial Services by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 345,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,080,000 after purchasing an additional 25,190 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 24,034 shares during the period. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Business Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $694,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

