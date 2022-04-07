Analysts Expect Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to Announce $1.80 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) will report $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.59 and the highest is $2.07. Morgan Stanley reported earnings of $2.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full-year earnings of $7.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.42 to $7.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.23 to $9.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.56.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $1,814,023.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $1,860,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,461 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,891. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded down $2.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,896,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,571,598. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $76.25 and a 12-month high of $109.73. The company has a market capitalization of $149.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.87%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

