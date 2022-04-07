Analysts Expect nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) to Announce -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) will announce ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for nLIGHT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). nLIGHT posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 250%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that nLIGHT will report full-year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.33. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.87 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow nLIGHT.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.16. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 10.98% and a negative return on equity of 8.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS.

LASR has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum cut shares of nLIGHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet cut shares of nLIGHT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

LASR traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.94. The company had a trading volume of 129,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,384. The company has a market capitalization of $706.73 million, a PE ratio of -22.77 and a beta of 2.36. nLIGHT has a one year low of $13.85 and a one year high of $36.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.61.

In other nLIGHT news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $237,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LASR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of nLIGHT during the 1st quarter worth about $379,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 139.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 35,063 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,997,000 after purchasing an additional 53,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.

