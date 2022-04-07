Analysts Expect ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Analysts expect that ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) will post $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ProPhase Labs’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. ProPhase Labs posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ProPhase Labs will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.73 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow ProPhase Labs.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PRPH shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of ProPhase Labs from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ProPhase Labs in a research note on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ProPhase Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ProPhase Labs from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ProPhase Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.88.

Shares of ProPhase Labs stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $7.51. 24,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,032. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ProPhase Labs has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $8.20. The company has a market cap of $116.30 million, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.01.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRPH. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 354.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs during the second quarter worth $86,000. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs during the third quarter worth $105,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs during the third quarter worth $119,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 14.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. 10.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. The firm operates through the following business segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products.

