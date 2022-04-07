Analysts Set Allianz SE (FRA:ALV) PT at €249.83

Shares of Allianz SE (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €247.75 ($272.25).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC set a €281.00 ($308.79) price target on Allianz in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €250.00 ($274.73) target price on Allianz in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €243.00 ($267.03) target price on Allianz in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays set a €240.00 ($263.74) target price on Allianz in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €255.00 ($280.22) target price on Allianz in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

ALV stock traded down €1.40 ($1.54) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €214.70 ($235.93). The company had a trading volume of 1,131,462 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €213.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €207.61. Allianz has a 52 week low of €167.30 ($183.85) and a 52 week high of €206.80 ($227.25).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

