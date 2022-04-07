Analysts Set Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) PT at $5.28

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.28.

BHG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Bright Health Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bright Health Group from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bright Health Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Bright Health Group from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Bright Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

In other news, Director Manuel Kadre acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.09 per share, with a total value of $209,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bright Health Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bright Health Group by 7.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 59,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Bright Health Group by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 33,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Bright Health Group in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Bright Health Group in the third quarter worth about $48,000.

BHG stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.90. 1,951,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,251,508. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.45. Bright Health Group has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $17.93.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $962.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. The business’s revenue was up 167.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Bright Health Group will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

