Analysts Set Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) PT at C$230.82

Shares of Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$230.82.

CTC.A has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Canadian Tire from C$206.00 to C$187.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Canadian Tire from C$270.00 to C$273.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Boenning Scattergood increased their price target on Canadian Tire from C$234.00 to C$244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities increased their price target on Canadian Tire from C$240.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Canadian Tire from C$218.00 to C$222.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

Shares of CTC.A stock traded up C$1.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$188.71. 270,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,401. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$185.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$182.52. Canadian Tire has a 1 year low of C$168.80 and a 1 year high of C$213.85. The firm has a market cap of C$11.35 billion and a PE ratio of 10.27.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.