Analysts Set Danone S.A. (EPA:BN) PT at €57.63

Danone S.A. (EPA:BN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “N/A” by the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €57.63 ($63.32).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €56.00 ($61.54) target price on shares of Danone in a report on Monday, March 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($76.92) target price on shares of Danone in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($76.92) price target on Danone in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($53.85) price objective on Danone in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($54.95) target price on Danone in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of Danone stock traded up €0.09 ($0.10) on Monday, hitting €50.65 ($55.66). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,454,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,000. Danone has a 52-week low of €61.87 ($67.99) and a 52-week high of €72.13 ($79.26). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €53.13 and a 200-day moving average price of €55.24.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

