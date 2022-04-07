Analysts Set Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) PT at $11.35

Shares of Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.35.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ECIFY shares. AlphaValue downgraded Electricité de France to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. HSBC downgraded Electricité de France from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Electricité de France from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on Electricité de France from €17.00 ($18.68) to €13.70 ($15.05) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Electricité de France from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

Electricité de France stock opened at $1.90 on Monday. Electricité de France has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $3.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.33.

ElectricitÃ© de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the power generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading activities in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. The company generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, thermal, and cogeneration plants.

