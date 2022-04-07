Analysts Set Expectations for Alta Equipment Group Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ALTG)

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) – Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Alta Equipment Group in a research note issued on Monday, April 4th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan expects that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ALTG. Raymond James set a $19.00 target price on Alta Equipment Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. B. Riley lifted their price target on Alta Equipment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alta Equipment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of ALTG stock opened at $13.29 on Tuesday. Alta Equipment Group has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $17.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $430.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.78.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.09). Alta Equipment Group had a negative return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 6,257,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,918,000 after purchasing an additional 41,367 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,543,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,189,000 after purchasing an additional 224,037 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,345,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,702,000 after purchasing an additional 17,831 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,123,000. Finally, Voss Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 605,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,307,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 20,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $281,833.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 242,550 shares of company stock valued at $3,168,945. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Corporate. The Material Handling segment includes the sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, and New York.

