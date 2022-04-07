Analysts Set Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) PT at $41.18

Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.18.

FL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Foot Locker from $51.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. William Blair raised Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Foot Locker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

NYSE FL traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $28.33. 72,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,609,245. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $66.71. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.11%. Foot Locker’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 14.02%.

In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $113,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 106.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,247,294 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $102,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,916 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at $26,008,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 2,617.8% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 443,000 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $19,328,000 after buying an additional 426,700 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the third quarter worth $18,730,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,749,954 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $79,922,000 after acquiring an additional 399,876 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

