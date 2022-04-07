Analysts Set HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Target Price at $62.00

Shares of HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.00.

Several analysts have commented on HDELY shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of HeidelbergCement from €59.00 ($64.84) to €56.00 ($61.54) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on HeidelbergCement from €74.00 ($81.32) to €68.00 ($74.73) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HeidelbergCement from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HeidelbergCement from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

Shares of HDELY stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.86. The stock had a trading volume of 439,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,511. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.04 and its 200-day moving average is $13.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. HeidelbergCement has a 1-year low of $10.66 and a 1-year high of $19.34.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.