Analysts Set McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Price Target at $285.38

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $285.38.

MCK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $312.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. TheStreet raised shares of McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $262.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE MCK traded up $8.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $320.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,365,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,926. McKesson has a 12-month low of $180.41 and a 12-month high of $321.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $283.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 23.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

In other news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total value of $539,477.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

