Analysts Set NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) PT at $25.36

Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.36.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NEO. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Benchmark lowered their target price on NeoGenomics from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on NeoGenomics from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

In other news, CFO William Bonello sold 3,209 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $58,692.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEO. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 96,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 19.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 1.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in NeoGenomics during the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in NeoGenomics during the third quarter worth approximately $241,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NEO traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.97. The stock had a trading volume of 11,197,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,789,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 7.81 and a quick ratio of 7.54. NeoGenomics has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $54.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -126.99 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.51.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $125.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.77 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. NeoGenomics’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

