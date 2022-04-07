Analysts Set Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) PT at $7.40

Shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.40.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OCGN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Ocugen from $4.50 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Ocugen from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th.

In other Ocugen news, Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total value of $30,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 81,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $216,830.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ocugen by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,017,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700,103 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ocugen by 5.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,356,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,101,000 after acquiring an additional 173,982 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ocugen by 562.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,321,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820,832 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ocugen by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,371,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,240,000 after acquiring an additional 20,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the fourth quarter worth $6,164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCGN traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $3.05. 4,626,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,319,286. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.59. Ocugen has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $17.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.44 million, a P/E ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 4.58. The company has a current ratio of 14.66, a quick ratio of 14.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Sell-side analysts expect that Ocugen will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

