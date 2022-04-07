Analysts Set Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) Target Price at $24.55

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.55.

SRAD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Sportradar Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America lowered Sportradar Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sportradar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Sportradar Group by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 97,607,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,958,000 after acquiring an additional 18,065,093 shares during the period. Revolution Growth Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $180,278,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Sportradar Group by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,692,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sportradar Group stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,725. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.72. Sportradar Group has a 52 week low of $11.06 and a 52 week high of $28.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Sportradar Group AG focuses on operating as a holding company for Sportradar Holding AG that provides integrated sports data and technology platforms to the sports betting industry in the United Kingdom, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. The company offers mission-critical software, data, and content to sports leagues, betting operators, and media companies.

