Analysts Set The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Price Target at $355.86

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:ELGet Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $354.67.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $354,746.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Demsey sold 23,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.10, for a total value of $7,302,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,816 shares of company stock worth $15,940,998. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $2.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $267.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,786,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,047. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $287.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Estée Lauder Companies has a one year low of $248.42 and a one year high of $374.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.08.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:ELGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.12%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

