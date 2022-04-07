Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Anthem (ANTM)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Anthem (NYSE: ANTM):

4/7/2022 – Anthem had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $540.00 to $590.00.

3/31/2022 – Anthem is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/29/2022 – Anthem had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $559.00 price target on the stock.

3/29/2022 – Anthem had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $477.00 to $541.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/15/2022 – Anthem had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $465.00 to $483.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/7/2022 – Anthem had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $475.00 to $500.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Anthem stock traded up $7.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $514.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,357,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,392. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $464.27 and its 200 day moving average is $437.09. The company has a market cap of $130.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $350.95 and a 52-week high of $516.81.

Get Anthem Inc alerts:

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total transaction of $1,252,965.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total value of $1,123,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,532,411. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Anthem by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,732,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,975,080,000 after buying an additional 162,857 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Anthem by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,638,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,667,000 after buying an additional 437,816 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,582,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,085,000 after purchasing an additional 587,649 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,174,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,914,000 after purchasing an additional 51,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,138,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,658 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.